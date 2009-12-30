Non-profit uses Springfield train tragedy to educate

By Lisa Rantala - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

(WTOL) - After one Springfield Township teen was killed and another injured when struck by a train, Operation Lifesaver will launch a statewide safety campaign in January called Common Sense.

The group is making examples of the deadly Springfield Township accident and another in Columbus with the intention of educating people to stay off the tracks.

"People are in such a rush to get to work, to get to school. They're so much busier now in their lives, and they just aren't patient," said Sgt. Scott Wyckhouse with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Wyckhouse has teamed up with the non-profit group to ticket those who violate the laws. Operation Lifesaver says 15 people were killed last year while trespassing on the tracks.

"When you're looking down such a narrow space, it could look far away," said Wyckhouse. "Before you know it, it could be right on top of you."

