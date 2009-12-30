Wood County dispatchers say half of 911 calls are not emergencies

Nancy Hurst, who has been a dispatcher for 20 years, says she knows when a non-emergency call is coming, almost from word one.

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - The Wood County Sheriff's Department says more than half of the 30,000 calls coming into dispatch every year are for things other than true emergencies.

Dispatchers say they receive calls for directory assistance, problems with TV cable service and calls to have car doors unlocked. Some call to find out what the non-emergency number is to call. They add that when they're tied up with a non-emergency call, it's taking time away from potentially life-threatening calls.

Nancy Hurst, who has been a dispatcher for 20 years, says she knows when one of these calls is coming, almost from word one. "They usually start with, 'This is not an emergency, but...'" she said.

All the dispatchers have stories. "I had a 911 call while I was in training of a female saying that her pet gerbil had a bowel obstruction," said dispatcher Angela Meismer.

Of course, not all of the calls are ridiculous. Three true emergencies came in during the interview, and the team jumped into action.

