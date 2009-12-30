Arrest made in beating death of Marland Woods

Woods spent about a week in the hospital before his family took him off life support and he died.

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo police announced 20-year old Terrance Osley has been arrested for the beating death of 32-year old Marland Woods. Osley faces charges of involuntary manslaughter.

Earlier this month, police say Woods was kicked and hit in the head after an incident that started at Caesars night club in downtown Toledo.

Woods spent about a week in the hospital before his family took him off life support and he died.

