Adrian, MI woman survives H1N1, awaiting birth of son

ADRIAN, MI (WTOL) - A pregnant Adrian, MI woman, who was in a coma for three weeks due to complications of the H1N1 virus, is now celebrating her birthday and awaiting the arrival of a baby boy.

Heidi Aldridge is getting a surprise pedicure from her cousin for her 28th birthday. She says, however, the best gift is simply being able to walk through the doors to receive it.

She was sent to Toledo Hospital in November after contracting the H1N1 virus while five months pregnant. Aldridge says the hospital staff wasn't even sure she would make it through the day. Instead, she went into a coma that would last through Thanksgiving.

Aldridge believes she would not be here today if it weren't for doctors taking a chance with a risky new technology. "If they wouldn't have had the ECMO machine, which they just got for me, when I got there, I wouldn't have survived," she said.

ECMO stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. Doctors used the machine on Aldridge when she went into respiratory failure. They say it worked when ventilators and other machines didn't. ECMO carries several risks of complications like infection, bleeding and organ failure, but doctors took a chance for the sake of this mom and her unborn son.

Today, both and mom and baby are doing well. "The baby's great. We go tomorrow for another ultrasound," said Aldridge. "We go every month now."

The biggest challenge ahead is waiting on the baby boy she has named Grady Oliver to arrive safe and healthy.

