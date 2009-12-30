After 12 years, Mayor Finkbeiner gives thanks in farewell address

By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo Mayor Carty Finkbeiner made an emotional farewell speech from One Government Center Wednesday as his third term comes to a close. He said goodbye and thank you to family, friends and his team of administrators from council chambers. His term ends Jan. 4.

Finkbeiner's third term in office was dominated by budget chaos due to the economic downturn. "We looked at our challenges budgetarily, public safety wise, keeping our city clean. We looked it right square in the eye without blinking. We did what we had to do to keep this city moving forward, and we have," he said.

He also highlighted the financial investments in the city. "Over $4 billion has been invested in Toledo. That includes a remarkable $1.6 billion the last four years."

One of the biggest accomplishments the mayor is known for is getting Jeep to stay in Toledo. Others share how they think the mayor will be remembered. "There's a lot of things that have changed in this community for the better because of him. The city is prettier in the summer. The flowers add to the ambience of this community," said Sandy Isenberg.

Jerry Chabler said, "He'll also be remembered as perhaps the mayor that has done all the right things wrong, but he's done a great job for this community."

The mayor's wife Amy Finkbeiner says she doesn't have a honey-do list but adds that it will be nice to have him back home.

Today's speech will not be the final words from the mayor. He'll be sitting down with Rob Wiercinski Thursday for a final one-on-one interview.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.