Vistula Manor residents furious over building issues

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Residents of Vistula Manor are very upset with their living conditions. They say the two elevators only work intermittently. Both are often out of order at the same time, forcing elderly residents to climb up to seven flights of stairs. In addition, the building now has an outbreak of bed bugs.

Needing to stop and take breaks on the stairs, Kistenia Cross said, "They need to do something because I'm sick and tired of this."

Howard Rogers is disabled and unable to use the stairs. "I can't hardly get around like I want to, and it don't seem like anyone is doing anything," he said.

Besides the elevator problem, Cross says the building has mice, roaches and bed bugs. Resident Patricia Reynolds shows bites on her arms, back and buttocks that she says are from bed bugs.

Residents say the Lucas County Metropolitan Housing Authority (LMHA) has been trying to get rid of the bugs. "They brought in a bed-bug-sniffing dog, and now I have bed bugs," said Reynolds.

The director of LMHA says the spray didn't work so they're looking at a heat treatment, which is supposed to be more effective but more costly. The LMHA office says Reynolds apartment will be treated the second week of January.

As for the elevator, the director of LMHA says they were down while back-up generators were installed in the building. She says the elevators are less than a year old, so they should not be out of service and that they are looking into it.

Any Vistula Manor resident with a pest issue in their unit can contact the Northern Heights Office at (419) 259-9598 to get on the treatment list.

