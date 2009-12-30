Icy roads could be a concern on New Year's Eve

Be aware that tonight is one of the most dangerous nights of the year.

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

(WTOL) - Snow showers are likely Wednesday night with an accumulation of up to 1" by daybreak.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to reach 35 degrees.

Because Thursday's high temperature will likely be above freezing, snow will melt. It could freeze again going into New Year's Eve night.

There may be mild snow accumulation both Wednesday night and Thursday night, however the possibility of ice on Thursday night is the main New Year's Eve weather condition to be concerned about.

