Authorities investigate suspicious vehicle near Times Square

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

NEW YORK (AP) - A suspicious white van parked in the heart of Times Square prompted the New York Police Department to partially evacuate high-rises and send out bomb squads just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. No hazardous materials were found in the van that was parked for days with tinted windows, no license plates and a placard from a nonexistent law enforcement agency.

Police say the area around 42nd Street between Seventh Avenue and Broadway were blocked off as a precaution. Two high-rise buildings home to Nasdaq and Conde Nast were partially evacuated for a brief period of time.

Security is tight as New York City prepares for hundreds of thousands of revelers to gather for its New Year's Eve celebration.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.