Sylvania, Elmore cancel New Year's Eve events

In the Ottawa County village of Elmore, the Sausage Drop was a New Year's Eve tradition that was just starting to catch on.

SYLVANIA, ELMORE OH (WTOL) - Two New Year's Eve holiday events in northwest Ohio have been canceled for different reasons.

Sylvania

After four years, the family-friendly New Year's Eve event called First Light Sylvania was canceled earlier this year because of the economy and a lack of sponsors.

"We've had a lot of phone calls, and people are disappointed," said Pat Nowak, executive director of the Sylvania Chamber of Commerce. Last year 4,000 people turned out for the event that hosted musical acts, a children's carnival, and fireworks.

Nowak and Eddie Boggs, the musician and retired school counselor who created First Light Sylvania in 2005, agreed in May that it just wasn't going to work this year.

Elmore

In the Ottawa County village of Elmore, the Sausage Drop was a New Year's Eve tradition that was just starting to catch on. It honored a century-old butcher shop called Tanks Meats. The event also had a sausage-eating contest and bratwurst toss.

This year, they just couldn't find enough volunteers. "Like so many things today, people want to go out and have a good time. They don't want to work," said Marcia Amstutz with Tanks Meats.

Organizers are optimistic both events can be revived for New Years Eve 2010 after taking an unplanned one-year break.

