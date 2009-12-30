High-yield checking accounts are also highly flexible

There's web site -- checkingfinder.com -- that's a direct link to community banks and credit unions around the country that offer up to 5 percent yields on checking accounts.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - If you have your cash parked in a regular checking account, here's a tip: You can make a few hundred dollars extra just by moving it around.

In fact, there's web site -- checkingfinder.com -- that's a direct link to community banks and credit unions around the country that offer up to 5 percent yields on checking accounts. Just putting in your zip code pulls up all of the financial institutions around -- including some in Tiffin and Bucyrus --- that offer super-high yields on checking accounts.

Then you can see all the qualifications to open an account -- and even fill out the form to transfer your cash.

A sample of local banks and their interest rates on regular checking accounts shows what kind of difference a high-yield account makes.

Here's an example: 0.05 is pretty standard. Over the course of a year, you'll make about $2.50 on a $5,000 balance. But, with one of the high-yield accounts that offers 4.01 percent annual yield, you'll make $200.50.

That's a difference of $198.

Of course, that amount gets a lot bigger as you put more money in the checking account.

It's important to note that all of these high-yield accounts have -- more or less -- the same restrictions. You have to receive monthly statements by email, set up one direct deposit into the account each month and use your debit card from 10 to 15 times a month.

But, basically, you use it like any other checking account.

Here's how the high-yield checking account compares to other options:

Bank-issued Money Market Accounts (MMA) are another option, but they yield 2 percent or less. Tying up a few thousand dollars in a Certificate of Deposit (CD) is an inflexible option with lackluster average yields of 1.341 percent -- and you're left without access to fast cash.

Sutton Bank in Tiffin offers 3.51 percent APY on balances up to $25,000. There's no minimum balance, free online banking and free online bill-pay. In order to qualify for the high-interest rate, you must do the following: make a minimum of 11 check card purchases (ATM usage does not count toward the 11 purchases), make one Automatic Payment or Direct Deposit transfer each month and receive your monthly account statement electronically.

Farmers Citizens Bank in Bucyrus, OH offers 4.01 percent on balances up to $25,000. This account has the same qualifications as Sutton Bank in Tiffin, with the exception of requiring 12 check card purchases a month instead of 11.

