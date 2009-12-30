Bryan police find few leads in homicide case

Bryan police found the body of Grace Kennedy, who was still active in civic and church groups, on Wednesday evening while responding to a request to check on her.

Bryan police continue their murder investigation into the death of 91-year-old Grace Kennedy, who was found dead inside her locked home on Dec. 23.

Investigators say they are searching for leads in the first homicide case Bryan has had in six decades.

The Williams County coroner says it's obvious she did not die of natural causes but is waiting to rule on the death until toxicology testing is done.

People living in Bryan say the whole situation is frightening. "I think everybody's a little scared because it's kind of a small town and nothing here happens like that," said Amber Snyder. "It's been more than 60 years since we had a murder in this town, so it's a little scary honestly."

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to call them at (419) 636-4233.

