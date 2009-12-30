Car crash in east Toledo sends 2 to hospital

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Two people are recovering from injuries after a crash in east Toledo.

It happened on Woodville Road at Varland just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Oregon police were trying to pull over the driver of a gold Ford Thunderbird, but it crashed into another car and a pole at Varland.

Three people inside the second car were not injured. But police say the two inside the Thunderbird were seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

There's been no word yet on any charges.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.