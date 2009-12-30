Still a little time to cash in on tax incentive for new car purchase

(WTOL) - If you bought a car between November 12 of 2008 and December 31 of 2009, you're in luck.

The Auto Ownership Tax Assistance Amendment applies to those who bought new foreign or domestic vehicles. The interest payment on car loans and any state sales excise taxes are deductible.

That could save you several hundred to a few thousand dollars.

The idea behind the federal amendment was to get more people in the driver's seat of new cars and, in turn, get the automotive industry moving again.

That program runs through December 31.

