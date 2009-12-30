Strickland signs dating violence law into effect

(WTOL) - Ohio Governor Ted Strickland signed House Bill 19, also known as Tina's Law, into effect on Monday.

Tina's Law requires schools to teach students starting in 7th grade and up to 12th grade about dating violence.

It's named after Tina Croucher who was killed by her boyfriend back in 1992.

Tina's parents have been to the statehouse lobbying lawmakers for almost a year now. Her mother says verbal abuse, emotional abuse and physical abuse are all a part of domestic violence.

