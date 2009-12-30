Automated trash service a problem for the elderly

Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were holidays, which means trash pick-up day leaps forward by two days. Click for the waste pick-up schedule.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The City of Toledo is receiving complaints that the new automated trash service discriminates against the elderly and anyone else who can't handle the new cans.

Al Sweitzer lives on Stannard in west Toledo and, at age 92, says he needs two canes to get around. He says he could take trash bags to the curb in his car but can't handle the new trash cans.

Sweitzer called the city for help and said he was told to find a neighbor or his son to help him.

