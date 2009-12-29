Bryan death investigated as 1st homicide since 1948

Police found 91-year-old Grace Kennedy dead in her home at 407 John Street Wednesday night.

From News 11 media partner The Blade:

By CARL RYAN

BLADE STAFF WRITER

BRYAN - Authorities are investigating the death of a 91-year-old woman as a homicide, which would be the first murder in this city of 8,300 people in more than 60 years.

Bryan police found the body of Grace Kennedy, who was still active in civic and church groups, on Wednesday evening while responding to a request to check on her.

But authorities did not acknowledge until yesterday that they are investigating her death as a homicide.

Their reluctance to release information has angered some of the citizenry, according to a Bryan council member who is something of a historian of Williams County murders.

"A lot of people called me and they're upset. People are upset because it took [five days] for them to issue a press release. They're worried they have a murderer in their midst," Councilman Mark Kelly explained.

"We're still a community where a lot of people don't lock their doors."

In a news release, Police Chief Jeffrey Arnold described Mrs. Kennedy's death as "a suspected homicide."

The chief could not be reached yesterday.

Williams County Coroner Dr. Kevin Park said the preliminary autopsy findings lead him to believe the death is a homicide, but neither he nor police would disclose further details.

Dr. Park said he was waiting for the results of toxicology tests before making an official ruling. The Lucas County Coroner's Office performed the autopsy.

Mrs. Kennedy's body was found at about 9 p.m. in her home in the 400 block of John Street, on the city's west side.

If preliminary indications are correct, Mrs. Kennedy's death would be the first murder in Bryan since 1948, said Mr. Kelly.

Mrs. Kennedy was a respected and well-liked woman who volunteered at St. Patrick Catholic Church and Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Bryan, where she worked in the gift shop and at the front desk.

She had lived in Bryan since 1986, when she and her late husband, Robert, moved there to be near grandchildren, her son, Bob, said.

Mrs. Kennedy had been a grade-school teacher in Pittsburgh and Parma, Ohio, and during World War II served in the Pacific in the Women's Army Corps.

"She was in good health, other than her knees. They hurt. Her head was very clear," her son said.

A double murder occurred in Bryan in May, 1948.

The murderer was 14-year-old Ervin Ingle. He shot to death an elderly couple, Pearl and John Gabriel, after they declined to lend him their car, which he wanted to drive to his junior high prom.

Ingle served time in juvenile jail and then the state penitentiary.

In 1962, Gov. Michael V. DiSalle commuted the convicted murderer's sentence and he was paroled.

Mrs. Kennedy's funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow in St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Visitation is today from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home.

Memorial tributes can be made to the United Service Organization (USO) or the Ladies Auxiliary of Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan.