With 2010 come changes to some Ohio laws

(WTOL) - With the new year come some new Ohio driving laws.

For instance, you risk a $150 fine by not having your lights on with your windshield wipers.

Another law involves kids and how they travel. Kids ages 4 to 7 and less than 4' 9" must now be in booster seats while traveling.

Other laws affect ATV enthusiasts. Starting July 1, 2010, registration fees will be going up. Also changing are the state markings you must have on your vehicle: You'll have to have an actual license plate with a validation sticker rather than a registration number.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Washlyshyn says his deputies will be using common sense when enforcing the new laws.

"If it's sunny out and someone has their wipers on, we're not going to be issuing them citations," Washlyshyn explained.

