TPS principal suspended for 'inappropriate' text messages to teen

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Toledo Public Schools principal who resigned last week is accused of sending a young teen more than 100 text messages, some asking her to send him pictures of herself changing her clothes.

The district suspended 34-year-old Steven Riddle from Leverette Middle School.

The girl's family approached TPS administration December 14 about the correspondence. The text messages span three days -- two of them school days. Some discuss drugs, alcohol, sending the teen gifts and changing his name in her phone.

The district says the girl does not attend a TPS school.

Toledo Public Schools Superintendent John Foley called the messages inappropriate.

Despite the messages, the teacher is "someone who has done a good job in terms of working hard and fulfilling the obligations of a principal," Foley said. "So certainly we're disappointed by the results of this."

