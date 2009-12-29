Cuba gives US diplomat access to arrested American

HAVANA (AP) - A U.S. official in Havana says Cuba has allowed diplomatic access to an American citizen who was jailed this month while working as a government contractor.

U.S. Interests Section spokeswoman Gloria Berbena says a consular official met with the man Monday at an undisclosed location where he has been held since his Dec. 5 arrest.

Berbena declined Tuesday to give any further details on the encounter, citing U.S. privacy laws. Neither Havana nor Washington has identified the man.

The Cuban government alleges that the contractor was providing communications equipment to dissident groups. The case has drawn denunciations from President Raul Castro and further strained U.S.-Cuba relations.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.