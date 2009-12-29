Budgeting, saving top resolutions for 2010

By Lauren Lowrey - bio | email

Posted by Kate Oatis - email

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It's resolution time for millions of Americans, and, perhaps for the first time, saving has trumped all other resolutions for the new year.

Even weight loss.

According to the Commerce Department, Americans saved 4.7 percent of their disposable income both in October and November. That's up from an average annual rate of 2.7 percent over the last 10 years, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Indeed, Community Credit Counseling Specialists Director of Education Dona Graves says budgeting is the key to money fixes, though the word is one "that everybody hates."

"That's what we have to get back to in this country if we're going to get out of debt," Graves said. "So if your goal is to get out of debt, you need a budget to follow -- that's the only thing that works."

In fact, budgeting helps you maneuver through unexpected expenses by uncovering hidden money drains in your finances. It also helps you save for emergencies and retirement.

And, according to TD Ameritrade Holdings Corp., saving is a top priority for Americans:

Turns out, some 75 percent of people plan to make at least one personal finance resolution, and 36 percent say saving more is their No. 1 resolution.

Retirement planning and investing resolutions are near the top of people's surveyed financial goals, with 27 percent of those surveyed planning to start or build their 401(k) or individual retirement accounts, up from 21 percent last year.

Then, of course, there's this solution:

"I'd like to win the lottery, then I'd have a good New Year's resolution: I'd spend a lot more of it, I guess. Or I'd save it, one of the two," said Chip Belanga.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.