BGSU professor advises parents on how to talk with kids about terrorism

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - BGSU Psychology Professor Eric Dubow says it's normal for kids to ask questions about such things as the Christmas Day terrorism attempt in Detroit. He suggests using the questions as a catalyst for conversation and reassurance.

Parents tell him the questions are difficult to answer.

"When they [the kids] ask me, I just tell them, you know, there's people that don't have the same beliefs we do, and they do not like what we stand for," said parent Ronald Boggia.

Dubow studies political violence. He says, with children, the most important thing is to bring the conversation down to their level.

"If a child starts to ask parents questions about it or something on the news, or they hear something from their friends or friend's parents, it's time to open up a conversation," he said.

It's also important to reassure children that they are safe, says Dubow.

With teenagers, he says it might be a time for parents and kids to learn together. However, he cautions that it needs to be done without stereotyping. "I think if a group is painted in a way that makes everyone in their group violent or everyone in that group aggressive, I think that can encourage more violence in society overall."

