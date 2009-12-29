Sailor who survived USS Cole bombing dies in FL

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) - A survivor of the suicide bombing on the USS Cole in Yemen 10 years ago has died at his Florida home.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Johann Gokool was found dead in his bed last Wednesday, a week after his 31st birthday.

His sister, Natala Gokool, says her brother suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and had frequent, violent panic attacks. He also lost his left foot when al-Qaida terrorists bombed the ship in 2000, killing 17 U.S. sailors.

The bomb triggered deadly fires aboard the ship during a refueling stop in Yemen. Gokool lived near Miami.

A cause of death had not yet been determined. Funeral services are set for Saturday in Florida. His family plans to take his ashes to Arlington National Cemetery.

