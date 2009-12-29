Warren Brown considers run for US Senate

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

CLYDE, OH (WTOL) - Warren Brown says the trip to Washington he made to get funding for a childhood cancer bill has made him consider a run for a U.S. Senate seat in November.

"I have been a voter and a citizen who has complained and complained and complained," said Brown. "I just came to the realization that if I'm going to act like that, if I'm going to talk in that way, I ought to be trying to do it from a position where I might have a chance of affecting some real, honest change."

WTOL has been following the Brown family while they battled childhood cancer. Warren Brown's daughter, Alexa, died of cancer in August.

Brown would run as an independent candidate and is waiting to receive the paperwork from federal elections officials before he makes a final decision.

