BG filmmaker documents cancer cluster

Adam Garcia, a filmmaker who grew up in Fremont and graduated from BGSU, is making a documentary about the families who are battling cancer and those who have lost their children to the disease.

By Chrys Peterson - email

SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - The cancer cluster in Clyde, Ohio and other parts of Sandusky County is getting more national exposure.

Adam Garcia, a filmmaker who grew up in Fremont and graduated from BGSU, is making a documentary about the families who are battling cancer and those who have lost their children to the disease.

Garcia lost his sister to cancer in 2007 and hopes this documentary can help bring more awareness. He says the child cancer cluster is a story that needs to be told. "I want people to see it and know that this could happen in your neighborhood, your backyard and your neighbors," said Garcia.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.