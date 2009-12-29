Confusion about trash pick-up inundates city with calls

Starting January 1, 2009 the City of Toledo will introduce a new holiday refuse and recycling collection system, which will affect all citizens of Toledo.

Al Sweitzer lives on Stannard in west Toledo and, at age 92, says he needs two canes to get around. He says he could take trash bags to the curb in his car but can't handle the new trash cans.

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Solid Waste Department of Toledo was inundated with phone calls Monday by residents who were confused about when their garbage and recycling will be picked up, according to our media partner The Blade.

Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day were holidays, which means trash pick-up day leaps forward by two days.

Adding to the confusion is the fact that Friday, Jan. 1 is another holiday. Residents who had trash pick-up on Dec. 23 will not have pick-up again until Jan. 4.

Click on the attached links for trash pick-up schedules for 2009 and 2010.

Residents can also call the city's 24-hour hotline with trash questions at (419) 245-1494. During normal business hours, residents can also call (419) 936-2511.

The city's LEAP trash plan was implemented this year and is expected to save $400,000.

