Rossford emergency crews practice ice rescues

By Colleen Wells

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge

ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) - Emergency crews are getting ready for winter rescues with a practice run at the Rossford Marina.

With water temperatures in the low 30s, the Rossford and Washington Township Fire Departments and the U.S. Coast Guard practiced rescue plans.

"It takes their breath away. It doesn't take long for them to get hypothermic and lose muscle control and the ability to think correctly. They can really get into trouble," said Chief Jim Verbosky with the Rossford Fire Department.

Crews warn that no ice is safe ice. They recommend that everyone stay off ice, even if it appears thick.

