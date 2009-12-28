AP: Obama leaves golf course 'abruptly' - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

AP: Obama leaves golf course 'abruptly' to tend to family friend

KAILUA, Hawaii (AP) - President Barack Obama has abruptly ended a round of golf and sped toward his family's vacation home for what is being described as a "personal matter." An ambulance was seen speeding toward their compound.

White House aides said the speedy departure and return to the president's home was not a matter of national security or because of a threat to Obama's safety.

Obama was playing golf when reporters who travel with him were quickly assembled for a return to the first family's neighborhood.

Journalists saw an ambulance speed past with its lights on, heading toward the end of Obama's street. The ambulance would have passed through a security checkpoint at the end of the street.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

 

