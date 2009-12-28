Terror suspect being held in Milan, MI, prison

In a statement posted on the Internet, the group said 23-year-old Nigerian Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab coordinated with members of the group. Yemeni forces, helped by U.S. intelligence, carried out two airstrikes against al-Qaida operatives in the country this month.

Al-Qaida in Yemen claims attack on US airliner

Obama says U.S. officials are doing everything in their power to ensure Americans are safe in the wake of the Christmas Day attack on a Northwest Airlines flight bound for Detroit.

Obama: Security team to keep pressure on enemies

(WTOL) - The suspect in the Christmas Day terror attempt in Detroit is being held in a Michigan prison as he waits to see a judge.

News 11's Tanieya Lewis headed up there to find out how residents feel about that.

