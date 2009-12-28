Toledo honors late advocate for the homeless

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A longtime local advocate for the hungry and the homeless is being honored by the City of Toledo.

Mayor Finkbeiner held a ceremony Monday to dedicate a portion of 13th Street to the memory of Ruth Arden, who recently passed away. Arden was the executive director of Saint Paul's Community Center and served on the board of the Coalition for Housing and Homelessness in Ohio for 20 years.

"The community center expanded under her leadership from a church basement meal center to a $1.2 million agency," Finkbeiner said.

Arden's daughter was on hand to honor her mother.

"All those missed meals, all those phone calls where I couldn't get through to her were all worth it because I know she saved lives," Kim Arden said. "I'm very, very proud of her."

The mayor said Arden's compassion and caring for people helped make Toledo a better place to live.

