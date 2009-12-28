Firefighters say fires caused by space heaters can be prevented

Fire crews say a space heater may have caused a south Toledo house fire early Monday in the 600 block of Woodland.

Family escapes house fire likely caused by space heater

Family escapes house fire likely caused by space heater

More from WTOL 11

Toledo Fire Battalion Chief Christine Davis talks about how to safely use space heaters.

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Firefighters say an unattended space heater sparked a fire early Monday morning in the 700 block of Woodland in central Toledo.

Firefighters say the fire could have been prevented.

News 11's Joe Stoll spoke with The Andersons' John Kowalski and Toledo Fire Battalion Chief Christine Davis about how to safely use space heaters.

Click the attached video to watch Joe's full report.

Copyright 2009 WTOL-News 11. All rights reserved.