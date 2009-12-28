Al-Qaida in Yemen claims attack on US airliner

A Nigerian man on a NorthWest flight from Amsterdam to Detroit was taken into custody after he locked himself in the airplane bathroom. It was later determined the man was sick and unaware of security rules.

In the last two months, the suspect's father had contacted Nigerian and foreign security agencies about his 23-year-old son's disappearance.

Terror suspect's family sought, got no help

Obama says U.S. officials are doing everything in their power to ensure Americans are safe in the wake of the Christmas Day attack on a Northwest Airlines flight bound for Detroit.

Obama: Security team to keep pressure on enemies

One man, happy to be home with his family, got an eyewitness account of what it's like on a plane during an attempted terrorist attack.

President Obama assured the nation on Monday that the government is doing everything in its power to keep the country safe.

Al-Qaida in Yemen said 23-year-old Nigerian Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab coordinated with members of the group.

The terror attempt took place on December 25.

CAIRO (AP) - Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula has claimed responsibility for the attempted attack on a U.S. airliner on Christmas day, saying it was retaliation for a U.S. operation against the group in Yemen.

In a statement posted on the Internet, the group said 23-year-old Nigerian Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab coordinated with members of the group. Yemeni forces, helped by U.S. intelligence, carried out two airstrikes against al-Qaida operatives in the country this month.

The second one was a day before the attempted bombing of the plane.

The group said the would-be bomber used explosives manufactured by al-Qaida members.

Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula is an alliance of militants based in Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

