Al-Qaida in Yemen claims attack on US airliner - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Al-Qaida in Yemen claims attack on US airliner

The terror attempt took place on December 25. The terror attempt took place on December 25.
Al-Qaida in Yemen said 23-year-old Nigerian Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab coordinated with members of the group. Al-Qaida in Yemen said 23-year-old Nigerian Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab coordinated with members of the group.
President Obama assured the nation on Monday that the government is doing everything in its power to keep the country safe. President Obama assured the nation on Monday that the government is doing everything in its power to keep the country safe.

Click attached video to watch President Obama's address on the recent terror attempt.

CAIRO (AP) - Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula has claimed responsibility for the attempted attack on a U.S. airliner on Christmas day, saying it was retaliation for a U.S. operation against the group in Yemen.

In a statement posted on the Internet, the group said 23-year-old Nigerian Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab coordinated with members of the group. Yemeni forces, helped by U.S. intelligence, carried out two airstrikes against al-Qaida operatives in the country this month.

The second one was a day before the attempted bombing of the plane.

The group said the would-be bomber used explosives manufactured by al-Qaida members.

Al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula is an alliance of militants based in Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly