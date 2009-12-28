California man killed in Wood County car crash

(WTOL) - A California man is dead after a car crash in Wood County Sunday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on U.S. Route 6 east of Silverwood Road in Freedom Township. That's about six miles east of Bowling Green.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 29-year-old Mahesh Pillai lost control of his car and collided with a pickup truck heading the other direction.

A passenger in Pillai's car was killed. Troopers say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

