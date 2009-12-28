Terror suspect's family sought, got no help

In a statement posted on the Internet, the group said 23-year-old Nigerian Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab coordinated with members of the group. Yemeni forces, helped by U.S. intelligence, carried out two airstrikes against al-Qaida operatives in the country this month.

A Nigerian man on a NorthWest flight from Amsterdam to Detroit was taken into custody after he locked himself in the airplane bathroom. It was later determined the man was sick and unaware of security rules.

Tanieya Lewis talked with residents to find out how they feel about the government's choice of prison.

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) - The family of the Nigerian man accused of trying to bring down a U.S. airliner says the man "had never shown any attitude, conduct or association that would give concern."

Relatives say Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab had disappeared from their lives until they awoke to news of the attempted Christmas Day attack.

In the last two months, the suspect's father had contacted Nigerian and foreign security agencies about his 23-year-old son's disappearance.

U.S. authorities say the father visited the U.S. embassy in Nigeria, to discuss his concerns about his son's religious beliefs. A U.S. official in Washington said the father's concerns were shared with Washington agencies such as the State, Justice and Homeland Security.

The family says they are thankful that no lives were lost in the incident.

Abdulmutallab is on the government's centralized terrorist watch list. The ACLU estimates the number of names on the list has swelled to more than 900,000. The Terrorist Screening Center maintains the list.

Security reviews under way after airliner attack

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Obama administration is promising a sweeping review of aviation security after a Nigerian man allegedly attempted to blow up a trans-Atlantic flight as it made its descent to Detroit on Christmas Day.

Investigators are now trying to piece together how Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab and the deadly explosive material escaped detection.

Law enforcement officials believe Abdulmutallab tried to ignite a two-part concoction of PETN and possibly a glycol-based liquid explosive, setting off popping, smoke and some fire but no deadly detonation. PETN is the primary ingredient in detonating cords used for industrial explosions.

They say the suspect hid the material in a small bag below his torso.

Experts say airport "puffer" machines that blow air on a passenger to collect and analyze residues would probably have detected the powder, as would bomb-sniffing dogs or a hands-on search using a swab.

