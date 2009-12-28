Walleye break record for attendance

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Toledo Walleye hockey team played Sunday in front of 8200 fans, which is the largest crowd to date at a professional hockey game in Toledo. The previous record was set on opening night of the new Lucas County Arena.

The Walleye beat Johnstown 7-3 in their eighth straight win. Their next home game is Friday against Kalamazoo at 7 p.m.

