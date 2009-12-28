Open skate at new arena to benefit Kyle Cannon

News 11's Chrys Peterson spent an hour with Kyle and his family on Friday, January 23. Chrys says she found a teenager with an incredible spirit, who plans on beating the odds.

Kyle Cannon, an up and coming hockey player at Clay High School, took a hard hit on the ice last December and remains in a wheelchair.

The northwest Ohio hockey community is holding a fundraiser Friday, Jan. 1 to benefit Kyle Cannon, who was paralyzed during a hockey tournament last year.

The public is invited to take part in a public skate at the new Lucas County arena beginning at 11 a.m. The Clay hockey team will take on Anthony Wayne at 1 p.m. following the public skate. Tickets are $5 and include admission to the open skate and the game.

Cannon, 15, has returned to Clay High School where he continues classes.

