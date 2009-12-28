Family escapes house fire likely caused by space heater

News 11's Joe Stoll spoke with The Andersons' John Kowalski and Toledo Fire Battalion Chief Christine Davis about how to safely use space heaters.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Fire crews say a space heater may have caused a south Toledo house fire early Monday in the 600 block of Woodland.

All four family members were able to escape. Fire fighters say it appears the family fell asleep with a space heater running upstairs. A neighbor saw the fire and began beating on the door. The house sustained substantial damage.

"They shouldn't keep it going 24/7," said Toledo Fire Batt. Chief Christine Davis, "They should just maybe warm it up when they're in the room and shut it off when they leave the room." She also recommends keeping space heaters at least 4' away from any flammable objects like drapes or furniture.

