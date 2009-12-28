Community holds fundraiser for Springfield Township students

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (WTOL) - The community came together over the weekend to help out the families of two Springfield High school students involved in a train accident. Cody Brown died in the accident and Brianna Mullinger remains hospitalized.

The fundraiser was at Jed's cafe in Holland, and the restaurant donated 15 percent of food sales. In addition, a raffle and auction was held. Organizers expected to raise $15,000 that will go toward funeral expenses for Brown and hospital expenses for Mullinger.

"The community here feels like family. We love each other and are here to do whatever we can. At a time like, this the only think we can do is give," said Dorianne Cox, who organized the fundraiser.

