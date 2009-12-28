Second passenger detained at Detroit Metro

In the last two months, the suspect's father had contacted Nigerian and foreign security agencies about his 23-year-old son's disappearance.

One man, happy to be home with his family, got an eyewitness account of what it's like on a plane during an attempted terrorist attack.

DETROIT (CBS) - A Nigerian man on a NorthWest flight from Amsterdam to Detroit was taken into custody Sunday after he locked himself in the airplane bathroom for an hour as the plane neared its destination.

"I was scared, but I'm happy we landed safely," said airline passenger Bukola Akinruli.

Investigators later said the man posed no security threat but had become sick on-board and was caught off-guard by new security rules that keep passengers in their seats during the last hour of flight.

The incident came just two days after a Nigerian passenger on the same flight was arrested for trying to ignite an explosive on-board. Authorities say 23-year-old Umar Farouk Abdlmutallab tried to bring down the trans-Atlantic airliner with a small bag of explosive attached to his body.

The man who sparked Sunday's chaos is not on a terror watch list, but Abdlmutallab is on a watch list. In fact, his father had warned U.S. officials just last month that his son was becoming more radical.

An apparent malfunction in Abdlmutallab's explosive device saved the 278 passengers and crew. Security officials say airport "puffer'' machines that blow air on a passenger to collect and analyze residues would probably have detected the explosives, as would bomb-sniffing dogs or a hands-on search. It's likely Abdulmutallab only walked through a metal detector rather than the expanded security.

White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs says the president has asked the Department of Homeland Security to review U.S. detection capabilities to ensure that somebody carrying explosives can't get through a screening stage like they did in Amsterdam.

Abdulmutallab will make his first appearance in court Monday.

