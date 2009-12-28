1 woman hospitalized in west Toledo shooting

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting in the 3700 block of Lock Lamond in west Toledo that sent a woman to the hospital.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m., police say. The woman, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center. Her condition is not yet available.

