Your Baby Can Read: Does it Work?

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

By Lauren Keith - bio | email

(WTOL) - The Your Baby Can Read system promises to get infants reading in a matter of months. Over the last eight months, two moms who are also teachers tried this system. Here are the results in this Does it Work follow-up.

"Anything is better than nothing," said Mackenzie Cartwright, mother and teacher.

That was the outlook for this mom eight months ago when she and coworker Jessica Simmons began using Dr. Titzer's Your Baby Can Read system. Their children were then age one. They showed some promise as they used the special flash cards, books and DVDs then. The working moms made time in their busy schedules to use this system every day, even using it twice a day like the kit recommends. They admit there were a few days here and there where they just couldn't fit all of this in. However, these women are elementary teachers determined to send their own children to the top of the class. So, are the babies reading as promised?

"She's not reading like a fifth grader, but she definitely loves to be surrounded by books," said Cartwright.

"Luke is not reading. He has memorized a few of the words that are familiar to him," said Simmons.

The moms say as the children became more active toddlers, it got harder for them to concentrate on the books and the DVD's. Their original complaint was that the system is a little plain and not as eye-catching as other educational DVD's and books their children already like. You can see by the torn books, the moms gave it their best effort and these babies did use the system regularly.

"When we first started the program, we hit the ground running and she thoroughly enjoyed it. No doubt about that," said Cartwright.

But these teachers aren't convinced this system is the best way to introduce reading.

"I believe you learn how to read by phonics associated with letters and sounds into words," explains Simmons.

"I did see that Jaelyn began tracking with her finger. I don't believe it was because of this--it was because she sees me doing it,' said Cartwright.

The moms feel they could use their own flash cards and books than pay almost $200 for this. Now that they've completed the recommended eight months, both are unsure they would go any further.

"I really think they're trying to force the baby's brain to do something before it's naturally ready. At this age, I just think they need a loving environment with different opportunities for creative play and many different books," said Simmons.

"Most definitely 100% it has to do with how much a parent puts forth rather than this series. she's read to constantly and I think that's been more effective than the series alone," said Cartwright.

Meantime, I asked the program director himself. Here's what Dr. Bob Titzer said in response. quote:

"The Your Baby Can Read program has helped hundreds of thousands of babies learn to read on six continents. Many children in Missouri have learned to read using "Your Baby Can Read" and their families have been thrilled with our program. It usually takes 1-year-old babies around 6 months to begin reading words, but every child learns at his or her own rate. I'm confident that the parents in your story will notice that their babies can read words within a few months as long as they show their babies words on a regular basis. I taught my own children to read with this method as babies, and it has elevated them to the top of their class throughout school and into college. "------Dr. Bob Titzer, Your Baby Can Read.

"I would probably give it a C," said Cartwright.

"I'd give it a disappointing grade 'D," said Simmons.

I'll meet in the middle here and go with a C minus for the Your Baby Can Read system on this Does it Work test. You can learn more about the product at its web site.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.