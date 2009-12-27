Nigerian charged in airline incident; policy review under way - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Nigerian charged in airline incident; policy review under way

DETROIT (AP) — Passenger screening has been tightened and airline security strategy questioned in the wake of a traveler's Christmas Day attempt to blow up a Northwest Airlines flight bound for Detroit.

Amid an intensifying U.S. government inquiry that reaches to the White House, authorities charged a 23-year-old Nigerian man with trying to destroy an airliner. This happened just a month after the father of the man, Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, warned U.S. officials of concerns about his son's religious beliefs.

Airports around the world are increasing security, and passengers have had to contend with extra pat-downs before boarding. In many instances, passengers coming in from overseas are also being instructed to remain in their seats, without blankets or pillows, for the last hour of a flight.

Meantime, officials who described White House-level discussions on grounds of anonymity said aides to President Barack Obama are taking a hard look at how terror watch-lists are used.

This policy review came as the Justice Department in Washington filed papers charging that Abdulmutallab willfully attempted to destroy or wreck an aircraft; and that he placed a destructive device in the plane.

Copyright 2009 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

