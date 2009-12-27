Pair of house fires overnight keep TFD busy

Posted by Katie Warchol

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Firefighters had a busy morning battling a pair of house fires overnight.

One of the fires broke out in a home in the 3900 block of Homewood in west Toledo around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters say the back of the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

No word on if anyone lived in the home. Investigators are working to figure out what caused that blaze.

Meanwhile, crews are investigating another blaze at a home on the corner of Bancroft and Warren in central Toledo before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Fire crews said all three levels of the home were on fire when they arrived. After battling the blaze for more than an hour, they were able to contain the fire to the attic.

No one lived in the house.

Firefighters are investigating and say the fire is suspicious.

