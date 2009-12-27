Man shot outside south Toledo bar

Posted by Katie Warchol

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A man was rushed to the hospital after shots rang out outside a south Toledo bar. It happened Sunday around 2 a.m. at Bogart's Bar on South Avenue.

Toledo police say they found the victim a few blocks from Bogart's, shot once in the arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

No word on his condition or if police were able to catch the gunman.

