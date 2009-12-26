Accident shuts down Toledo intersection - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Accident shuts down Toledo intersection

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - An accident shutdown a downtown Toledo intersection shortly before 7 p.m. at Monroe and Huron Saturday.

Police are still working to figure out which driver was at fault after Toledo police say two vehicles collided after one ran a red light.

Two people were taken to the hospital but are expected to be alright.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.


Powered by Frankly