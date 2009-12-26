Sheriff meets to discuss future ice fishing rescue missions

By Dick Berry - email

OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Ice fishing on Lake Erie could get expensive this winter, especially if more folks get stuck on an ice floe and have to be rescued.

Some big changes are taking place after last February's near disaster when 100 fishermen were stranded on a floating chunk of ice.

In all, 22 emergency agencies were called into action to rescue the stranded ice fishermen. By the time the rescue was finished, it cost taxpayers $265,000.

Fishermen say there was a crack in the ice, but that they knowingly crossed on wooden planks. When an off-shore wind picked up, the ice floe started drifting and the fishermen stranded after the bridge back to shore fell into the water.

Since then, Ottawa County Sheriff Bob Bratton has met with area fire chiefs, other sheriffs, the U.S. Coast Guard and even fishermen to discuss any future rescue missions.

"You had people coming in. It was their weekend off. They planned to go out by God (and) they were going to go out," said Bratton.

Two things will change. First, the fire department where any rescue occurs is in charge. They'll also be responsible for identifying each fisherman. Then it will be determined if the fishermen were negligent by going out on the ice and should be fined, face criminal charges or both.

The sheriff's department will have final say over any legal matters.

"We're not against ice fishing. When you have temperatures, wind, crack in the ice, going over a board, we think that is negligence," said Bratton.



