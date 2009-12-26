Northwest Ohioan witnesses attempted terrorist attack

In a statement posted on the Internet, the group said 23-year-old Nigerian Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab coordinated with members of the group. Yemeni forces, helped by U.S. intelligence, carried out two airstrikes against al-Qaida operatives in the country this month.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Several folks from Northwest Ohio were passengers on a flight where a man tried to destroy a Detroit-bound airliner Christmas Day.

One man, happy to be home with his family, got an eyewitness account of what it's like on a plane during an attempted terrorist attack.

Syed Jafry says it's a flight he will never forget. He was sitting in row 16G when he "heard a pop, like a firecracker" from three rows behind him.

Although Jafry didn't know what happened, he knew it was major when he says he saw passengers put out a fire and immediately wrestle another passenger to keep him under control.

"Of course there was some panic that started to build up… And then it really, really hit me and I said boy.. If the story was different today.. What could have happened.. And it wasn't only me.. There was a 5 year old girl sitting next to me... A five year old little girl >

After waiting on the plane and over four hours of isolation and questioning for each passenger, Jafry was finally able to see his family. He says that's when he realized how fortunate he was.

While many wonder how this happened with heightened security across the world, Jafry says the security in Amsterdam is up-to-date. Jafry says they even take additional steps and question everyone flying.

"They put you on the side in the corner and talk to you and talk to you… (ask) where you are coming from and where you are going. They talk about your luggage," said Jafry.

He says the security is the main reason he's alive and he has a new understanding for those who lost their lives on Sept. 11.

"It is very hard to grasp this experience that I have gone through and I… feel for people who passed away in 2001."

Jafry says he has a lot to live for, each day is more meaningful and he's looking forward to walking his daughter down the aisle in June.

"Life goes on, so it's beautiful," said Jafry.



