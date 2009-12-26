1 killed, 1 hospitalized after collision on I-475 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

1 killed, 1 hospitalized after collision on I-475

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

 TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – A deadly wrong-way crash shut down part of I-475 early Saturday morning.

Two vehicles crashed head-on near the Central Avenue exit on eastbound I-475 around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the driver of an SUV was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes when the driver crashed head-on with another car, killing that driver.

The person driving the SUV was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

 Investigators are working to determine if alcohol played a role in the crash.

The drivers' names have not yet been released.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.


Powered by Frankly