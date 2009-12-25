Swanton family hosts massive holiday reunion

By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

SWANTON, OH (WTOL) - Many homes around Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan are a bit more crowded than because of Christmas gatherings. But nobody's home is big enough to accommodate a Swanton family.

In fact, the Slawinskis had to rent space to hold its annual Christmas reunion.

This year, the group celebrated at the Swanton Sports Center, but the tradition spans three decades.

The annual gathering began with a prayer, followed by a polish custom of passing around opwatek or holy wafers.

85-year-old Dick Slawinski says they gathered at the bowling center for 38 years. "We came and had the little ones bowl and had pool and everything… then we decided to move over to the hall."

For Slawinski the reunion is a joy that allows him to watch the family tree branch out. "Lot of people lot of new faces, it's great to see them grow up."

Ken Slawinski says relatives travel from all over. "We have relatives come in from California. We have some come in from Frederick, Maryland and from all over different parts of the country (and) a nephew that's in Iraq."

Slawinski's nephew is Marine Corporal Brian Mull, who was able to speak to loved ones on the phone. He gave holiday support to his wife and 6-month-old daughter.

Brandie Mull, Brian's wife, says "it doesn't replace him, but it's nice everybody misses him as much as I do."

Nothing under the tree can mean more than Brian returning home from Iraq.

Mull says he's coming home soon in 20 days, so the countdown is on for the family.

