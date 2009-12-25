Families' holiday wrecked -- TPD reports 20 break-ins over Christmas

By Tanieya Lewis - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – Some thieves have been hard at work, stealing Christmas presents and much more from Northwest Ohio homes.

The Toledo Police Department's crime log shows at least 20 break-ins happened on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Though police are on the lookout for the crooks, Toledo Police Detective Deborah Hahn says desperate people are doing drastic things.

"There's been a spike in crime for the majority of the year. It's just been a very tough economic way… people, they're doing what they can," said Hahn.

Indeed, the thieves left behind much more than a costly inconvenience -- it's making for a much different and painful holiday for victims.

"Our tree was on the ground. Presents were opened, cushions to our couch were on the ground," said Tarica Oriz.

Oriz says while she and the kids were out, someone broke in and left most of her family's presents behind, but not the most anticipated one.

"For my kids to have to walk in on Christmas Eve… to see something like that and know that his X-box is gone -- it's sad."

The thieves busted out the back window and let themselves in. Not only did they hit the living room, they also went upstairs.

Oriz says her "room looked like someone tried to maybe look for money or something like that."

However, she plans to keep things as normal as possible for her children. She says she'll just go on and let her kids open presents like they usually do.

"We can't let something like that stop us."

The gifts can be replaced, but thieves stole the family's sense of security. Oriz says she doesn't want to go to sleep as she doesn't know what people will do.



