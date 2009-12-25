Dad, daughter graduate at same time from Oakland U

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Bob Mele and his daughter Melissa have celebrated two simultaneous graduations at Oakland University's recent commencement — his and hers.

The Rochester Hills man is a physical therapist and received his Ph.D. in educational leadership, while his daughter earned a bachelor's degree in wellness, health promotion and injury prevention.

He says it's been exciting for both of them and interesting, being at different stages of life.

They received their degrees Dec. 12 at the Rochester school.

Melissa Mele began her college studies in a business program at Kalamazoo's Western Michigan University but decided the health program at Oakland was a better match for her.

She now plans to earn a doctorate in physical therapy.